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🏥 East Stroudsburg PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings
East Stroudsburg’s health scene is busy, with hospitals and wellness studios all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or fitness, there are solid options here right now.
Nuclear Medicine Tech (Travel)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, Travel Healthcare Contract (13 weeks)
- Shift: 5x8 Day shifts
- Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,989 – $3,065
Travel role at a leading local facility with strong weekly pay, benefits for eligible staff, and a dedicated recruiter. Good fit if you’re licensed, want day shifts, and like the idea of gaining more high-level imaging experience.
Registered Nurse – Med Surge Unit
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: 200 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Day shift, 3x12s with rotating weekends
- Department: 3B (3N) Med Surge
Work in a Magnet-recognized, nationally ranked health system with strong support, tech, and growth paths. Ideal if you’re a PA-licensed RN who wants a busy med-surg floor and chances to precept, lead, and grow your skills.
Certified Personal Trainer
- Employer: Transform Personal Training
- Location: East Stroudsburg, PA (in-person studio)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30,000 – $50,000 per year
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Studio-based role where the company brings clients to you—no cold calls or sales. Great for new or experienced trainers who are certified (or working on it), want steady clients, and like a high-energy, team-focused gym.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare spots in town tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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