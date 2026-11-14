Looking for a new feline friend in East Smithfield, PA? These adoptable cats at Animal Care Sanctuary are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Animal Care Sanctuary — (570) 596-2200

Lord Wishbone is a curious, playful kitten who is still learning about the world. He does best with another kitten or young cat who can match his play style and help him learn good social skills. His future family should be ready for gentle handling, paw touching for nail trims, and positive vet visits to help him grow into a well-mannered adult cat.

👉 Meet Lord Wishbone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Animal Care Sanctuary — (570) 596-2200

Lord Farquaad is another fun, energetic kitten who is also curious and playful. He will thrive with a kitten buddy or young cat to help him practice healthy play and manners. His new family should offer gentle introductions to new experiences and regular handling so he can grow up confident and comfortable.

👉 Meet Lord Farquaad and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Animal Care Sanctuary — (570) 596-2200

Mr. Cherry Pie is full of kitten energy and potential. Like his buddies, he does best with another kitten or young cat to learn from. With patient, positive handling and slow introductions to new things, he’ll be set up for a lifetime of success.

👉 Meet Mr. Cherry Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Animal Care Sanctuary — (570) 596-2200

Baron VonTurkey is another bright, playful baby who is still learning his manners. He’ll do best in a home that can offer kitten-safe play, gentle handling, and maybe a young cat friend to help him practice good social skills.

👉 Meet Baron VonTurkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Animal Care Sanctuary — (570) 596-2200

Duke Drumstick is a lively kitten with lots of love to give. He’s looking for a home that understands young kittens need play, training, and gentle guidance. A kitten buddy or playful young cat would be ideal to help him grow into a polite adult.

👉 Meet Duke Drumstick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Animal Care Sanctuary — (570) 596-2200

Bitsy is an adult tortoiseshell beauty looking for a second chance. Her adoption fee is lower than the kittens, making her a wonderful option if you want a more settled cat. For full details on her personality and needs, please check her listing or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Bitsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Animal Care Sanctuary — (570) 596-2200

Sadie Mae is another lovely adult tortoiseshell girl with a very affordable adoption fee. If you’re hoping to skip the wild kitten stage, she could be a great match. Contact the shelter or visit her listing to learn more about her temperament and home needs.

👉 Meet Sadie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near East Smithfield, PA, please consider visiting Animal Care Sanctuary or calling (570) 596-2200 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.