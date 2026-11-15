East St. Louis has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups from Gateway Pet Guardians who are ready to meet you.

Breed: American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Gateway Pet Guardians

Location: East St. Louis, IL

East St. Louis, IL Contact: (618) 433-3145

Verona is a beautiful brindle bully-breed mix with a big blocky head and soft eyes. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, Verona could be your girl.

👉 Meet Verona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Gateway Pet Guardians

Location: East St. Louis, IL

East St. Louis, IL Contact: (618) 433-3145

Meet baby boy Tate! He’s new to Gateway Pet Guardians and looking for a family to call his own. As a young puppy, his adult size and look are a bit of a surprise package, so adopters should be ready to love him no matter how he grows. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of cuddles, Tate is waiting.

👉 Meet Tate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Terrier (medium mix)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Terrier (medium mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Gateway Pet Guardians

Location: East St. Louis, IL

East St. Louis, IL Contact: (618) 433-3145

Cobb is a handsome black terrier mix with a classic pittie smile. As an adult dog, he’s ready to move into a home that will give him structure, love, and daily exercise. If you’ve been thinking about adding a loyal best friend to your life, Cobb might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Cobb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near East St. Louis, IL, please consider visiting Gateway Pet Guardians or calling (618) 433-3145 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.