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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in East St. Louis
East St. Louis has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups from Gateway Pet Guardians who are ready to meet you.
Verona
- Breed: American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Gateway Pet Guardians
- Location: East St. Louis, IL
- Contact: (618) 433-3145
Verona is a beautiful brindle bully-breed mix with a big blocky head and soft eyes. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, Verona could be your girl.
👉 Meet Verona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tate
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Gateway Pet Guardians
- Location: East St. Louis, IL
- Contact: (618) 433-3145
Meet baby boy Tate! He’s new to Gateway Pet Guardians and looking for a family to call his own. As a young puppy, his adult size and look are a bit of a surprise package, so adopters should be ready to love him no matter how he grows. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of cuddles, Tate is waiting.
👉 Meet Tate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cobb
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Gateway Pet Guardians
- Location: East St. Louis, IL
- Contact: (618) 433-3145
Cobb is a handsome black terrier mix with a classic pittie smile. As an adult dog, he’s ready to move into a home that will give him structure, love, and daily exercise. If you’ve been thinking about adding a loyal best friend to your life, Cobb might be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Cobb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near East St. Louis, IL, please consider visiting Gateway Pet Guardians or calling (618) 433-3145 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.