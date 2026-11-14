East St. Louis has some strong transportation roles right now, especially if you like working outdoors and don’t mind travel or long shifts.

Below are several solid full-time options you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: East St Louis, IL

Type: Full-time, CDL-A

Pay: Guaranteed $1,679/week minimum, 73 CPM, $2,000+ on top weeks; Midwest regional drivers can earn $95,000+/year, Road Warriors $110,000+/year

Home time: Home every 12–14 days in most locations

Midwest regional lanes only (no Northeast, no NYC), late-model automatic Freightliner Cascadias with APU and fridge, plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, and safety/referral bonuses. Good fit if you want steady miles, a strong pay floor, and don’t mind being out about two weeks at a time.

Employer: Union Pacific Railroad

Location: East St Louis, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.26/hour

Closing date: Apply early – may be filled at any time

Hands-on role building and repairing railroad track: inspecting track, replacing ties/rails, operating heavy equipment, and clearing brush. Includes frequent travel, outdoor work in all weather, union benefits, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, and education assistance through local colleges.

Employer: CPKC

Location: East Saint Louis, IL

Type: Full-time, union

Travel: 80–90%

Training pay: $29.71/hour (classroom), $38.84/hour (on-the-job)

Qualified pay: $46.34/hour as conductor; $43.16/hour as brakeman/road switchman

Work on train or yard crews: switching cars, building trains, reading signals, and keeping operations safe in a 24/7 environment. Includes 15 weeks of paid training, strong benefits, pension/retirement plans, and clear paths to roles like Yard Foreperson or Locomotive Engineer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have similar roles opening up all year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.