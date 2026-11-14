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🚌 East St. Louis Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
East St. Louis has some strong transportation roles right now, especially if you like working outdoors and don’t mind travel or long shifts.
Below are several solid full-time options you can scan and apply to quickly.
CDL-A Drivers: GUARANTEED $1679 week Minimum
- Employer: K&B Transportation
- Location: East St Louis, IL
- Type: Full-time, CDL-A
- Pay: Guaranteed $1,679/week minimum, 73 CPM, $2,000+ on top weeks; Midwest regional drivers can earn $95,000+/year, Road Warriors $110,000+/year
- Home time: Home every 12–14 days in most locations
Midwest regional lanes only (no Northeast, no NYC), late-model automatic Freightliner Cascadias with APU and fridge, plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, and safety/referral bonuses. Good fit if you want steady miles, a strong pay floor, and don’t mind being out about two weeks at a time.
Track Laborer Regional - East St. Louis
- Employer: Union Pacific Railroad
- Location: East St Louis, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.26/hour
- Closing date: Apply early – may be filled at any time
Hands-on role building and repairing railroad track: inspecting track, replacing ties/rails, operating heavy equipment, and clearing brush. Includes frequent travel, outdoor work in all weather, union benefits, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, and education assistance through local colleges.
Train Conductor
- Employer: CPKC
- Location: East Saint Louis, IL
- Type: Full-time, union
- Travel: 80–90%
- Training pay: $29.71/hour (classroom), $38.84/hour (on-the-job)
- Qualified pay: $46.34/hour as conductor; $43.16/hour as brakeman/road switchman
Work on train or yard crews: switching cars, building trains, reading signals, and keeping operations safe in a 24/7 environment. Includes 15 weeks of paid training, strong benefits, pension/retirement plans, and clear paths to roles like Yard Foreperson or Locomotive Engineer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have similar roles opening up all year.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.