East Rutherford restaurants are busy and hiring, especially for front-of-house roles. If you like a fast pace and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Location: East Rutherford, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Year-round work with immediate hire for experienced waitstaff. Fast-paced spot where weekend shifts are a must; POS and Spanish are a plus.

Employer: FLAMING GRILL & SUPREME BUFFET

FLAMING GRILL & SUPREME BUFFET Location: East Rutherford, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Front-door role greeting guests, managing reservations and waitlists, and keeping the entrance area organized. Offers a flexible schedule and uses common POS and reservation systems.

Employer: Candlewyck Diner

Candlewyck Diner Location: East Rutherford, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Not specified

Not specified Pay: $23.20 – $27.93 per hour

High-earning server role taking orders, running food and drinks (including cocktails), and using POS systems. Comes with employee discount, paid training, food provided, and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and shifts are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.