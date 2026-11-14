East Rutherford’s retail scene is busy, especially around American Dream. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: East Rutherford, NJ (American Dream area)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (includes strong employee discounts )

Not listed (includes strong ) Help shoppers find the right shoes, build a client base, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with 50% off for you, 40% off for immediate family, a free shoe each season, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: East Rutherford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed ( weekly pay ; based on experience)

Not listed ( ; based on experience) Lead the sales floor setup, inventory, and front-end team while giving great customer service. This role offers full-time hours, paid time off, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and store discounts, plus chances to grow your retail career.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job, so only one link is included here.

Employer: lululemon

Location: American Dream, East Rutherford, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2-month contract

Pay: $24.50–$28.25/hour base + ~$2.00/hour target bonus

Lead the in-store guest experience, coach team members on product knowledge, and act as Supervisor on Duty on the floor. Short-term contract with bonus potential, extended health and dental, paid time off, retirement plan matching, generous employee discount, and wellness perks like fitness & yoga classes.

Employer: Unique Cosmetic / BISOU

Location: American Dream Mall, East Rutherford, NJ

Type: Part-time (Full-time also mentioned)

Pay: From $16.00/hour + incentives (no cap)

Support sales reps at a French-designed fragrance & skincare kiosk, talk with customers, and keep the space tidy. Good fit if you’re motivated, want to learn sales skills, and like the idea of uncapped incentive pay and room to move into management as the brand grows.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—American Dream roles especially tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.