East Rutherford has a few solid security openings right now, with steady hours and clear duties. Good options here if you have your SORA or dispatch experience and want reliable on-site work.

Employer: Maverick Security Services Inc

Maverick Security Services Inc Location: East Rutherford, NJ (in person)

East Rutherford, NJ (in person) Type: Part-time (about 25.5 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Pay: $19.00/hour

Daytime role at a premier sports betting facility, with a set schedule: Sunday 7:30AM–5PM, Monday & Tuesday 9AM–5PM. You’ll enforce rules, monitor the property, respond to incidents, and write reports; SORA license is required, and they offer 401(k).

Employer: Maverick Security Services Inc

Maverick Security Services Inc Location: East Rutherford, NJ (in person)

East Rutherford, NJ (in person) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Full-time (40 hours/week) Pay: $19.00/hour

Full-time evening shift at the same sports betting facility, with hours Monday–Wednesday, Friday–Saturday, 5PM–1AM. Similar duties—patrols, age checks, incident response, and reports—plus 401(k); SORA license and ability to stand/walk for long periods are musts.

Employer: American Dream

Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Type: Part-time, seasonal

Part-time, Pay: Not listed

Central security communications role at American Dream, handling radio/phone calls, dispatching security, watching CCTV and alarms, and logging incidents. Great fit if you have public safety or 911/dispatch experience, strong computer skills, and a valid SORA license; expect rotating shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, double-check the details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.