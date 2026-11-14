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East Rockaway
📢 East Rockaway schools fall newsletter now online
12 days ago
📢 East Rockaway fall school newsletter is out
The East Rockaway school district’s fall newsletter is now ready to read.
Printed copies will be arriving in mailboxes soon for district families and residents. You can also view it online now through the district’s District Newsletter page on the website.
If you want the latest updates from the schools, take a few minutes to read the newsletter online instead of waiting for the mail.
More Info: East Rockaway School District - District News
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