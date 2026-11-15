Healthcare hiring is steady right now around East Providence & Riverside, RI, with options from hands-on patient care to a pharmacy residency.

Here are a few solid roles worth a look:

Employer: Optum (Beacon Hospice, Amedisys Hospice)

Optum (Beacon Hospice, Amedisys Hospice) Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $25.10 per hour (based on experience and other factors)

Provide personal care and support to hospice patients in their homes, helping with daily activities, comfort, and dignity at end of life. Good fit if you’re a certified CNA with CPR, have a driver’s license and reliable car, and want strong benefits and growth options within a large healthcare system.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work under a PT to deliver rehab care in a post-acute setting, following treatment plans and documenting progress. Great for a licensed PTA (new grads welcome) who wants steady hours, an interdisciplinary team, and a role that mixes hands-on therapy with patient and family communication.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Riverside, RI (serving East Providence & nearby towns)

(serving East Providence & nearby towns) Type: Full-time, 12-month PGY1 community-based residency

Pay: $19.50 – $31.00 per hour

A 12‑month PGY1 community-based residency focused on community practice, ambulatory care, and academia. Ideal for a PharmD who wants experience across Walgreens community pharmacy, URI teaching, public health projects, and ambulatory care, and is ready to join the ASHP Match and get licensed in RI.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in this area open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.