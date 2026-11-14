East Providence is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like being on the road. If you’ve got a license and a good attitude, there are several ways to earn steady money driving right now.

Employer: Papa Gino's

Papa Gino's Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Contract

Pay: $8/hour + tips + per‑delivery reimbursement

Perks: Weekly paycheck, flexible schedule, free meal on shift, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision for full‑time, bonus opportunities

This is a good fit if you want flexible hours and like talking with people. You’ll deliver pizza, help in the shop when it’s slow, and earn extra through tips and bonuses.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.13/hour (good faith estimate)

Perks: Health and wellness benefits program (details on employer site)

You’ll deliver auto parts to local customers, help in the store, and stay active on your feet. Great if you like cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Legacy Food Group (Thomsen Foodservice)

Location: Rumford, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$30/hour + potential overtime + safety/performance bonuses

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no overnights

Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life & disability, paid time off

This is a higher‑paying route driver job using a Class A or B CDL. You’ll run local routes, build relationships with customers, and be home every night.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.