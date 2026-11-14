undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
East Providence
🚌 East Providence, RI: Multiple Driver Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay
4 days ago
East Providence is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like being on the road. If you’ve got a license and a good attitude, there are several ways to earn steady money driving right now.
Delivery Driver – Papa Gino's
- Employer: Papa Gino's
- Location: East Providence, RI
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $8/hour + tips + per‑delivery reimbursement
- Perks: Weekly paycheck, flexible schedule, free meal on shift, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision for full‑time, bonus opportunities
This is a good fit if you want flexible hours and like talking with people. You’ll deliver pizza, help in the shop when it’s slow, and earn extra through tips and bonuses.
Store Driver
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: East Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$16.13/hour (good faith estimate)
- Perks: Health and wellness benefits program (details on employer site)
You’ll deliver auto parts to local customers, help in the store, and stay active on your feet. Great if you like cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits.
Delivery Driver – Thomsen Foodservice
- Employer: Legacy Food Group (Thomsen Foodservice)
- Location: Rumford, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$30/hour + potential overtime + safety/performance bonuses
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, no overnights
- Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life & disability, paid time off
This is a higher‑paying route driver job using a Class A or B CDL. You’ll run local routes, build relationships with customers, and be home every night.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.