East Providence has a few solid hands-on roles open right now, from high-tech facilities work to mobile car care. Good options if you like fixing things and staying active on the job.

Employer: Evans Group / Quantic Evans Capacitor Company

Evans Group / Quantic Evans Capacitor Company Location: East Providence, RI (with travel to Sanford, ME a few days per month)

(with travel to Sanford, ME a few days per month) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a high-tech electronics manufacturing facility by installing, maintaining, and repairing production equipment and building systems. This role is great if you have industrial maintenance experience and like variety—everything from basic plumbing and lighting fixes to troubleshooting mechanical, pneumatic, and electrical issues.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: East Providence, RI (mobile to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, handling full interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Ideal if you already have your own detailing gear, enjoy working on your own, and like seeing instant results from your work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always decide later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.