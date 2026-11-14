East Providence and the nearby neighborhoods are busy with front-line customer roles right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Rumford, RI

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $16 – $20.50/hour

Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours

This role is all about friendly checkout service, keeping shelves stocked, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you want flexible hours, solid training, and a well-known employer on your resume.

Employer: first stop auto body

Location: Riverside, RI

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off

You’ll greet customers, explain repair steps, and keep jobs moving from estimate to pickup. Great if you like cars, enjoy talking with people, and want a steady, hands-on office/shop role.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical, dental, vision, wellbeing programs, tuition assistance, career growth

You’ll help lead the store team, support customers at the counter and by phone, and handle some opening/closing duties. Nice step up if you have retail experience and want room to grow into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.