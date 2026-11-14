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East Providence
🛒 East Providence Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
East Providence and the nearby neighborhoods are busy with front-line customer roles right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate (Temporary) – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Rumford, RI
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Pay: $16 – $20.50/hour
- Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours
This role is all about friendly checkout service, keeping shelves stocked, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you want flexible hours, solid training, and a well-known employer on your resume.
Customer Service Representative – Auto Body Shop
- Employer: first stop auto body
- Location: Riverside, RI
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
- Benefits: Paid time off
You’ll greet customers, explain repair steps, and keep jobs moving from estimate to pickup. Great if you like cars, enjoy talking with people, and want a steady, hands-on office/shop role.
Retail Service Specialist – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: East Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)
- Benefits: Paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical, dental, vision, wellbeing programs, tuition assistance, career growth
You’ll help lead the store team, support customers at the counter and by phone, and handle some opening/closing duties. Nice step up if you have retail experience and want room to grow into management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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