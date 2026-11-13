East Providence has steady demand for people who can keep campuses safe, clean, and running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and being part of a school community, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Providence Country Day School (via Association of Independent Schools in New England )

Providence Country Day School (via ) Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Support a growing school campus by caring for buildings, athletic fields, and grounds year-round. You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, landscaping, snow removal, and help with school event setup and breakdown.

This role is a good fit if you have 3+ years in maintenance or construction, can lift up to 75 lbs, and don’t mind indoor/outdoor work in all seasons. A valid driver’s license is required; school experience and CPR/AED are a plus. Job starts January 2027.

If this sounds like you, polish your resume and get that application in soon so you’re on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.