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🍽️ East Providence Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
East Providence has some solid food service openings right now, from healthcare kitchens to late-night pizza spots. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these are worth a look.
Dietary Cook – AdviniaCare Orchard View
- Employer: AdviniaCare Orchard View (listed as Aperion Care on LinkedIn)
- Location: East Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook meals for residents in an assisted living and skilled nursing community. You’ll prep entrees, sides, and desserts, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and help meet different dietary needs while making mealtimes feel special.
Pizza Makers – Closing Shifts (Nights & Weekends)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Riverside, RI (part of East Providence)
- Type: Full-time (part-time may be available)
- Salary: Not listed
Join a family-run, locally owned Domino’s making pizzas on busy night and weekend shifts. Benefits may include 401(k), health, dental, and vision (depending on hours), and they’ll train you even if you’ve never made a pizza before.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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