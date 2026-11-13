East Providence has some solid food service openings right now, from healthcare kitchens to late-night pizza spots. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these are worth a look.

Employer: AdviniaCare Orchard View (listed as Aperion Care on LinkedIn)

AdviniaCare Orchard View (listed as on LinkedIn) Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook meals for residents in an assisted living and skilled nursing community. You’ll prep entrees, sides, and desserts, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and help meet different dietary needs while making mealtimes feel special.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Riverside, RI (part of East Providence)

(part of East Providence) Type: Full-time (part-time may be available)

(part-time may be available) Salary: Not listed

Join a family-run, locally owned Domino’s making pizzas on busy night and weekend shifts. Benefits may include 401(k), health, dental, and vision (depending on hours), and they’ll train you even if you’ve never made a pizza before.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.