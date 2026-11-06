🍽️ East Providence Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

East Providence has a steady flow of food service and hospitality roles, from healthcare kitchens to pizza shops. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and serving people.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Bradley Hospital, 1011 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (Alternating weekends; M–F 10–6:30, 2:30–6:30 ; Day shift , about 4 hours daily )

(Alternating weekends; ; , about ) Pay: $18.00 – $25.82 per hour

Help prepare and serve food for children and staff in a hospital setting—making sandwiches, salads, desserts, and coffee, plus setting up serving lines. This is a good fit if you can lift up to 25 lbs, stay on your feet, and want steady hours with a respected health system.

Employer: Harris Health Center (31-bed skilled nursing facility)

(31-bed skilled nursing facility) Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Not stated (in-person, on-site)

Not stated (in-person, on-site) Pay: From $22.00 per hour

Cook meals for nursing home residents and keep the kitchen clean while following strict food safety rules. You’ll need Certified Food Safety Manager (RI), 1 year cook experience in a medical setting, required vaccinations, and a clear BCI; they offer a flexible schedule and paid time off.

Employer: Domino’s (16-store local franchise)

Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $18 per hour, depending on experience

Step into a leadership role at a family-run, locally owned Domino’s, helping run shifts, manage the team, and keep quality and service on point. All team members are eligible for benefits (like 401(k), health, dental, and vision, depending on hours), and there’s clear room to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; food service jobs in town tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.