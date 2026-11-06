🛒 East Providence Customer Service Jobs – Several Local Openings

East Providence has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from grocery shifts to weekday office work. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Riverside, RI (East Providence area)

(East Providence area) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, choose the best items, and help in other store departments when it’s slow. Good fit if you like moving around, learning different tasks, and being part of a friendly, customer-focused team.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Riverside, RI (East Providence area)

(East Providence area) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the registers, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Great starter role if you’re 16+, like talking with people, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Independence HomeHealthWares

Location: East Providence, RI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off

Office-based role with a local medical equipment company, handling outbound calls for supply re-orders, answering product questions, and keeping customer records up to date. Healthcare experience and Spanish fluency are required, so this is ideal if you want steady weekday hours and like phone-based customer support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.