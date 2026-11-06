🏥 Several East Providence & Riverside Healthcare Roles, Up to $115K+

East Providence and nearby Riverside have some solid healthcare openings right now, from hands-on clinical work to mental health therapy with strong pay and benefits.

Below are several local roles you can scan quickly and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Life Line Screening

Life Line Screening Location: East Providence, RI (travel to different community sites)

(travel to different community sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced, mobile community screening setting, visiting a different location each day. You’ll do venipuncture, finger-sticks, and cross-train on other screenings (like ABI, osteoporosis, AFIB), plus help with registration and lab work. No holidays, Sundays, on-call, or 3rd shift, and there are monthly incentives, milestone bonuses, PTO, and a full benefits package after a short wait.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting up to $41.50/hr (for qualified applicants)

Join a skilled nursing team where new grads are welcome and there’s a graduate nurse program. You’ll provide daily nursing care, supervise CNAs, and help residents reach their best level of health. Perks include shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, paid background check, and free IV, wound, and CPR certifications.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Riverside, RI (outpatient clinic + telehealth)

(outpatient clinic + telehealth) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $72,000–$115,200+ (productivity-based, uncapped)

Provide outpatient therapy for adults and/or kids with a flexible schedule and options for telemedicine, hybrid, or in-person care. Role comes with sign-on bonus, cash productivity bonus, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid parental leave), modern offices, and full admin support, so you can focus on clinical work and work-life balance.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Riverside, RI (outpatient clinic + telehealth)

(outpatient clinic + telehealth) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $72,000–$115,200+ (productivity-based, uncapped)

Similar setup to the LMFT role, but for LMHCs: you’ll deliver evidence-based outpatient therapy with strong work-life balance and flexible scheduling. Includes sign-on bonus, above-market pay with uncapped earnings, full benefits, 401k with match, and tech-enabled support so your time goes to patient care, not paperwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.