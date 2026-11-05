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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in East Providence Today
East Providence neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for gardeners and crafters. Here’s what’s available around Riverside right now.
Vigoro Handheld Spreader
Item: Green Vigoro handheld spreader
Use: For seeds, fertilizer, and ice melt
Features: Adjustable settings for light to heavy application
Condition details: Not stated, but described as a working spreader
Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for small lawns, garden beds, or treating walkways in winter. Easy to carry and store.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Garden Pots and Planters
Item: Assorted garden pots and planters
Includes:
- Red bucket
- Metal frame planter
- Two coconut fiber hanging baskets
Condition details: Not stated; mix of materials (metal, fiber, plastic)
Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice starter set if you’re adding flowers or herbs to a porch, balcony, or yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
5 Assorted Plant Boxes
Item: Five assorted window/plant boxes
Sizes: From 17" to 36" long
Condition details: Not specified; assorted styles and lengths
Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for window gardens, railings, or lining a fence with flowers or veggies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE…Cardstock Bat Shapes
Item: Cardstock bat shapes
Details: Some bats are already strung, some are loose
Extras: String included for hanging
Condition details: Paper/cardstock decorations, ready to use
Location: Willett Ave, Riverside, RI
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun for party decor, kids’ crafts, or Halloween decorations.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, reach out or swing by soon—free items in East Providence tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.