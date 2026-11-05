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East Providence

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in East Providence Today

5 days ago

East Providence neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for gardeners and crafters. Here’s what’s available around Riverside right now.

Vigoro Handheld Spreader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pnjE_1GnkiljE00

Item: Green Vigoro handheld spreader
Use: For seeds, fertilizer, and ice melt
Features: Adjustable settings for light to heavy application
Condition details: Not stated, but described as a working spreader
Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI
Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for small lawns, garden beds, or treating walkways in winter. Easy to carry and store.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Assorted Garden Pots and Planters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MSLT_1GnkiljE00

Item: Assorted garden pots and planters
Includes:

  • Red bucket
  • Metal frame planter
  • Two coconut fiber hanging baskets
    Condition details: Not stated; mix of materials (metal, fiber, plastic)
    Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI
    Source: nextdoor.com

Nice starter set if you’re adding flowers or herbs to a porch, balcony, or yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

5 Assorted Plant Boxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHiMz_1GnkiljE00

Item: Five assorted window/plant boxes
Sizes: From 17" to 36" long
Condition details: Not specified; assorted styles and lengths
Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI
Source: nextdoor.com

Great for window gardens, railings, or lining a fence with flowers or veggies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

FREE…Cardstock Bat Shapes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGMAQ_1GnkiljE00

Item: Cardstock bat shapes
Details: Some bats are already strung, some are loose
Extras: String included for hanging
Condition details: Paper/cardstock decorations, ready to use
Location: Willett Ave, Riverside, RI
Source: nextdoor.com

Fun for party decor, kids’ crafts, or Halloween decorations.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out or swing by soon—free items in East Providence tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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