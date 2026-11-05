🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in East Providence Today

East Providence neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for gardeners and crafters. Here’s what’s available around Riverside right now.

Item: Green Vigoro handheld spreader

Use: For seeds, fertilizer, and ice melt

Features: Adjustable settings for light to heavy application

Condition details: Not stated, but described as a working spreader

Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for small lawns, garden beds, or treating walkways in winter. Easy to carry and store.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted garden pots and planters

Includes:

Red bucket

Metal frame planter

Two coconut fiber hanging baskets

Condition details: Not stated; mix of materials (metal, fiber, plastic)

Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice starter set if you’re adding flowers or herbs to a porch, balcony, or yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Five assorted window/plant boxes

Sizes: From 17" to 36" long

Condition details: Not specified; assorted styles and lengths

Location: Willet Av / CrescentView Av, Riverside, RI

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for window gardens, railings, or lining a fence with flowers or veggies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cardstock bat shapes

Details: Some bats are already strung, some are loose

Extras: String included for hanging

Condition details: Paper/cardstock decorations, ready to use

Location: Willett Ave, Riverside, RI

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun for party decor, kids’ crafts, or Halloween decorations.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out or swing by soon—free items in East Providence tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.