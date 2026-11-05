📅 Headstones & History bus tour from Weaver Library

📅 Cemetery history bus tour from Weaver Library

Join a guided “Headstones and History” bus tour on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM–1:00 PM.

You’ll:

Visit two local historic cemeteries

Stop at the Hunt House

Hear the story of its connection to Newman Cemetery, told by Nancy Moore from the East Providence Historical Society

The group will travel by bus from Weaver Library.

Registration is required.

Please register for only one tour

Each person needs their own registration

If you love local history or want a unique weekend activity, this is a fun way to learn more about East Providence’s past.