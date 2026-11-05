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East Providence
📅 Headstones & History bus tour from Weaver Library
3 days ago
📅 Cemetery history bus tour from Weaver Library
Join a guided “Headstones and History” bus tour on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM–1:00 PM.
You’ll:
- Visit two local historic cemeteries
- Stop at the Hunt House
- Hear the story of its connection to Newman Cemetery, told by Nancy Moore from the East Providence Historical Society
The group will travel by bus from Weaver Library.
Registration is required.
- Please register for only one tour
- Each person needs their own registration
If you love local history or want a unique weekend activity, this is a fun way to learn more about East Providence’s past.
More Info: Headstones and History: Bus Tour at 10am - ...
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