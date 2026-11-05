🏥 East Providence Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

East Providence is busy in healthcare right now, with options from home care to pediatrics and autism support. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: AdviniaCare Waterview Villa (Aperion Care)

AdviniaCare Waterview Villa (Aperion Care) Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, 3p–11p shift

Pay/Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (effective 6/25/26)

Lead the evening nursing team in a senior care setting, overseeing CNAs, admissions, and quality of care. Great fit if you’re an RN or LPN with strong leadership skills who likes a consistent second shift.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: East Providence, RI (home care, local travel)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Starting at $34/hr

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes with flexible scheduling and weekly pay. BAYADA offers paid training (including advanced skills), benefits, and cases matched close to home so your commute stays short.

Employer: McNeill Children’s Institute

Location: East Providence & Woonsocket, RI (in-person clinic)

Type: Not stated (salary position)

Not stated (salary position) Pay: $83,000–$93,000 per year

Work in a busy, play-based pediatric clinic serving infants through school-age kids, with a team of OTs, SLPs, and support staff. Ideal if you have a RI SLP license and enjoy collaborative, hands-on therapy with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: ABA Centers of Rhode Island

Location: Listed as Providence, RI (role posted for East Providence area)

Listed as (role posted for East Providence area) Type: Full-time

Pay: BT starting at $21.25/hr; RBT starting at $23.50/hr

Support children with autism using ABA therapy in homes, schools, and clinics. You get paid training, a clear path to RBT certification, strong benefits, and even a full-tuition scholarship opportunity toward a Master’s in ABA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and can match you to the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.