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🏥 East Providence Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
East Providence is busy in healthcare right now, with options from home care to pediatrics and autism support. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.
Nurse Supervisor 3p–11p
- Employer: AdviniaCare Waterview Villa (Aperion Care)
- Location: East Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, 3p–11p shift
- Pay/Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (effective 6/25/26)
Lead the evening nursing team in a senior care setting, overseeing CNAs, admissions, and quality of care. Great fit if you’re an RN or LPN with strong leadership skills who likes a consistent second shift.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Care
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: East Providence, RI (home care, local travel)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $34/hr
Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes with flexible scheduling and weekly pay. BAYADA offers paid training (including advanced skills), benefits, and cases matched close to home so your commute stays short.
Speech-Language Pathologist – Pediatrics Clinic (EP / Woonsocket)
- Employer: McNeill Children’s Institute
- Location: East Providence & Woonsocket, RI (in-person clinic)
- Type: Not stated (salary position)
- Pay: $83,000–$93,000 per year
Work in a busy, play-based pediatric clinic serving infants through school-age kids, with a team of OTs, SLPs, and support staff. Ideal if you have a RI SLP license and enjoy collaborative, hands-on therapy with strong benefits and PTO.
Behavior Technician (BT) – Full-Time
- Employer: ABA Centers of Rhode Island
- Location: Listed as Providence, RI (role posted for East Providence area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: BT starting at $21.25/hr; RBT starting at $23.50/hr
Support children with autism using ABA therapy in homes, schools, and clinics. You get paid training, a clear path to RBT certification, strong benefits, and even a full-tuition scholarship opportunity toward a Master’s in ABA.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and can match you to the right fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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