🛒 East Providence & Riverside Retail: Multiple Local Customer Service Jobs

East Providence has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now, from big-box stores to local offices. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Riverside, RI

Type: Full-time , overnight and varied shifts

, overnight and varied shifts Salary: Not listed

Keep the store running while the city sleeps. You’ll stock shelves, move freight from the backroom, reset displays, and keep aisles clean so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and access to health benefits, PTO, and store discounts (for eligible employees).

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: Rumford / East Providence, RI (60 Newport Ave, 02916)

Type: Regular part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16 per hour

Help shoppers find deals in a busy, upbeat store. You’ll greet customers, keep the sales floor neat, help with merchandising, and ring at the registers across departments like Ladies, Men, Shoes, Home, and more. Offers competitive hourly pay, flexible hours, an associate discount, and potential benefits (dental, vision, life, PTO, holidays, 401(k)) based on hours worked.

Employer: Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.

Location: East Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based client service role for someone with insurance experience. You’ll be the main contact for commercial clients, guiding them through the claims process from first notice to resolution, coordinating with adjusters and carriers, and handling reports and subrogation. Best for candidates with 3+ years in insurance claims, strong MS Office skills, and an Adjuster’s or Producer’s License.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.