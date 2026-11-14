East Point is turning into a quiet hub for logistics pros, especially in air freight and customs. If you’ve got supply chain experience and want leadership responsibility, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Kuehne+Nagel Location: East Point, GA

Category: Air Logistics / Operational Finance

Air Logistics / Operational Finance Employment type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Lead the operational finance side of air logistics: invoicing, cost control, and profit optimization. You’ll manage an RCC team, drive automation and process improvements, and work closely with global teams to keep margins healthy and data accurate.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Kuehne+Nagel Location: East Point, GA

Category: Customs Brokerage / Supply Chain

Customs Brokerage / Supply Chain Employment type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Hands-on leadership role supporting customs entry operations, workflow, and compliance. You’ll coach frontline staff, manage queues, support audits, and help solve delays and client issues. 5+ years customs brokerage and some leadership experience are key; a Customs Broker License is a big plus.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Kuehne+Nagel Location: East Point, GA

Category: Air Logistics / Healthcare

Air Logistics / Healthcare Employment type: Full-time

Lead an Operational Care Center focused on healthcare and pharma shipments. You’ll manage a team, ensure regulatory and healthcare compliance, improve performance, and work with customer care, warehouse, customs, and carriers to keep life‑saving products moving.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and Kuehne+Nagel often has related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.