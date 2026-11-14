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🚚 East Point, GA Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Leadership Roles
East Point is turning into a quiet hub for logistics pros, especially in air freight and customs. If you’ve got supply chain experience and want leadership responsibility, these roles are worth a look.
National Air Logistics Revenue Care Manager
- Employer: Kuehne+Nagel
- Location: East Point, GA
- Category: Air Logistics / Operational Finance
- Employment type: Not listed (appears full-time)
Lead the operational finance side of air logistics: invoicing, cost control, and profit optimization. You’ll manage an RCC team, drive automation and process improvements, and work closely with global teams to keep margins healthy and data accurate.
Customs Brokerage Assistant Manager
- Employer: Kuehne+Nagel
- Location: East Point, GA
- Category: Customs Brokerage / Supply Chain
- Employment type: Not listed (appears full-time)
Hands-on leadership role supporting customs entry operations, workflow, and compliance. You’ll coach frontline staff, manage queues, support audits, and help solve delays and client issues. 5+ years customs brokerage and some leadership experience are key; a Customs Broker License is a big plus.
Area Air Logistics Healthcare Operational Care Manager
- Employer: Kuehne+Nagel
- Location: East Point, GA
- Category: Air Logistics / Healthcare
- Employment type: Full-time
Lead an Operational Care Center focused on healthcare and pharma shipments. You’ll manage a team, ensure regulatory and healthcare compliance, improve performance, and work with customer care, warehouse, customs, and carriers to keep life‑saving products moving.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and Kuehne+Nagel often has related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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