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East Peoria
🚨 East Peoria 1-mile evacuation zone lifted
3 days ago
🚨 East Peoria evacuation order has been lifted
As of 1:00 p.m. on November 14, 2026, the 1-mile evacuation zone in East Peoria has been lifted.
Residents who were asked to leave can now return to their homes, and all businesses in the zone may resume normal operations.
This notice comes from the City of East Peoria as a resolution to the earlier evacuation situation.
More Info: Alert Center • RESOLUTION OF EAST PEORIA EVACUATIO...
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