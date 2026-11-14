🚨 East Peoria evacuation order has been lifted

As of 1:00 p.m. on November 14, 2026, the 1-mile evacuation zone in East Peoria has been lifted.

Residents who were asked to leave can now return to their homes, and all businesses in the zone may resume normal operations.

This notice comes from the City of East Peoria as a resolution to the earlier evacuation situation.