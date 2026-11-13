📅 Folepi's Winter Wonderland Drive-Through Display is back in East Peoria at 123 Par 3 Lane in VFW Post 2078 Park off Springfield Road.

You stay in your car and drive through the light display. Pay at the entrance booth — no online tickets.

Prices

$10 per regular vehicle (cars, trucks, vans)

per regular vehicle (cars, trucks, vans) $50 per small bus (mini, party, shuttle, school, RV, limousine)

per small bus (mini, party, shuttle, school, RV, limousine) $150 per full-size charter motorcoach

Hours

5–9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday (usually shorter lines)

(usually shorter lines) 5–11 p.m. Friday & Saturday

5–9 p.m. December 26 through January 3

They accept cash, credit cards, and debit cards at the booth. Just pick a night, load up the car, and enjoy the lights.