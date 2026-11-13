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East Peoria
📅 Folepi's Winter Wonderland drive-through hours and prices
4 days ago
📅 Folepi's Winter Wonderland Drive-Through Display is back in East Peoria at 123 Par 3 Lane in VFW Post 2078 Park off Springfield Road.
You stay in your car and drive through the light display. Pay at the entrance booth — no online tickets.
Prices
- $10 per regular vehicle (cars, trucks, vans)
- $50 per small bus (mini, party, shuttle, school, RV, limousine)
- $150 per full-size charter motorcoach
Hours
- 5–9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday (usually shorter lines)
- 5–11 p.m. Friday & Saturday
- 5–9 p.m. December 26 through January 3
They accept cash, credit cards, and debit cards at the booth. Just pick a night, load up the car, and enjoy the lights.
More Info: Folepi's Winter Wonderland Drive-Through Display •...
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