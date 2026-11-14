East Orange has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet or on the phones.

Below are a few strong options hiring locally in customer service and retail.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 183 S 18th St, East Orange, NJ 07018

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $19.75 per hour

Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, open/close the store, handle cash, and keep shelves stocked and neat. This role is good if you have some retail or grocery experience and want benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: JW Pierson

Location: East Orange, NJ (in-office)

Type: Full-time (some seasonal emergency overtime)

(some seasonal emergency overtime) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour

Be the calm, friendly voice for a long-time local HVAC company, taking calls from homeowners, scheduling techs, and following up after service. Great fit if you like problem-solving on the phone and want steady hours, benefits, 401(k), and paid time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.