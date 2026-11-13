East Orange has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on lab work to patient-facing support. If you’re in medical or dental care—or want to grow in ABA—these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: CareWell Health

CareWell Health Location: East Orange, NJ

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem

Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem Salary: Not listed

Work in a clinical lab running PCR, DNA/RNA extraction, sequencing, and molecular assays with a focus on accuracy and quality control. Great fit if you have a BS in a lab science, 2+ years’ experience, and want hands-on work with advanced equipment in a hospital setting.

Employer: Academy Dental of East Orange

Location: East Orange, NJ (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Join a busy dental office helping with restorative work, X-rays, sterilization, and patient care. Ideal if you have 1+ year of dental assisting experience, know infection control, and want a steady schedule with paid time off in a team-focused practice.

Employer: Happy Hearts ABA NJ

Location: East Orange, NJ & nearby homes

Type: Not listed (home-based client work)

Not listed (home-based client work) Pay: $25 – $32 per hour , biweekly

, biweekly Bonuses: $100 sign-on bonus + $250 onboarding bonus

Provide in-home ABA services to children with autism with flexible scheduling and strong BCBA support. Great if you already hold an active RBT credential, have reliable transportation, and want benefits (for full-time), PTO, and 401(k) while growing in the ABA field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and caseloads are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.