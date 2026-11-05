🔧 East Orange NJ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

East Orange has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Unique Cleaning Service, Inc.

Unique Cleaning Service, Inc. Location: East Orange, NJ (federal facility)

(federal facility) Pay: $19.40/hr + $5.09/hr fringe = $24.49/hr total

Type: On-call, evenings ( Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat – 3:00pm–11:30pm )

On-call, evenings ( ) Why it’s worth a look: Higher hourly total with health & welfare fringe, steady evening hours, and work in a secure federal setting. REAL ID with a star is required to enter the site.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: East Orange, NJ – VA New Jersey Health Care System

Pay: Not listed (Federal wage system role)

Not listed (Federal wage system role) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

, Why it’s worth a look: Wide mix of hands-on work—repairs, installs, historic masonry, carpentry, and more—around a major medical campus. Good fit if you like variety, can handle ladders and heavy lifting, and want federal experience.

Employer: Not listed (school setting)

Not listed (school setting) Location: East Orange, NJ

Pay: From $18.00/hr

Type: Full-time, in-person

Why it’s worth a look: Keep classrooms and hallways clean and safe for students. Good match if you have janitorial or floor-care experience and don’t mind some heavy lifting and basic maintenance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.