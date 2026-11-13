East Norriton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both entry-level and licensed pros. Here are a few solid openings if you want to work close to home.

Employer: Jefferson Health / Albert Einstein Medical Center

Jefferson Health / Location: East Norriton, PA (559 W. Germantown Pike)

(559 W. Germantown Pike) Type: Part-time, flexible , rotating shifts

, rotating shifts Salary: Not listed

Help move patients safely between rooms, testing, and procedure areas using wheelchairs and stretchers. Good fit if you like staying active, working with patients, and want a flexible, part-time hospital role with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, and tuition benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Healthcare Recruitment Counselors (HCRC Staffing)

Location: East Norriton, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$105,000+ (DOE)

Join a modern, multidisciplinary clinic with a 4-day work week, no nights or weekends, and a strong focus on work–life balance. You’ll evaluate and treat patients, supervise PTAs, and work with a supportive rehab team, with medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and education assistance.

Employer: Roxborough Memorial Hospital / Suburban Community Medical Group

Location: East Norriton, PA

Type: Per diem , day shift

, day shift Salary: Not listed

Per diem CMA role with an award-winning hospital-affiliated group. You’ll assist with patient care and safe transport, provide constant observation when needed, and handle front-desk and clerical tasks—great if you have a CMA/RMA (or plan to get it within 2 years) and want flexible hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.