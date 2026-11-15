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🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats Waiting for Homes in East Montpelier
Looking for a feline friend in East Montpelier, VT? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy, loving home.
Maud
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Central Vermont Humane Society
- Phone: (802) 476-3811
Maud is a young black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens like Maud do best with time to play, explore, and bond with their people.
👉 Meet Maud and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buoyonce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Central Vermont Humane Society
- Phone: (802) 476-3811
Buoyonce is a young, mostly white cat who’s ready for her next chapter. As a young adult, she’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has plenty of energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Buoyonce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hazel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Central Vermont Humane Society
- Phone: (802) 476-3811
Hazel is a brown/chocolate kitten who will need a patient adopter to guide her through all the fun (and mischief) of kittenhood—playtime, gentle handling, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Central Vermont Humane Society at (802) 476-3811 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.