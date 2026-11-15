Looking for a feline friend in East Montpelier, VT? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Central Vermont Humane Society

Phone: (802) 476-3811

Maud is a young black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens like Maud do best with time to play, explore, and bond with their people.

👉 Meet Maud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Central Vermont Humane Society

Phone: (802) 476-3811

Buoyonce is a young, mostly white cat who’s ready for her next chapter. As a young adult, she’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has plenty of energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Buoyonce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Central Vermont Humane Society

Phone: (802) 476-3811

Hazel is a brown/chocolate kitten who will need a patient adopter to guide her through all the fun (and mischief) of kittenhood—playtime, gentle handling, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Central Vermont Humane Society at (802) 476-3811 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.