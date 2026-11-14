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East Moline
📅 Jennie’s Boxcar marks 7 years with all-day deals Nov. 20
2 days ago
📅 Jennie’s Boxcar 7-Year Anniversary Party on Nov. 20
Jennie’s Boxcar is throwing an all-day 7-year anniversary celebration on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at 545 12th Ave, East Moline, IL 61244.
They’ll have:
- Door prizes throughout the day
- $7 Margaritas
- $2 off Pork Belly Tacos
- $7 Batangas
- Music Bingo from 7–9 PM
If you’re looking for a fun local spot to grab food, drinks, and play a game night with friends, this is a good one to put on your calendar.
More Info: Jennie’s Boxcar 7 year anniversary celebration - R...
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