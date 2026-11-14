📅 Jennie’s Boxcar 7-Year Anniversary Party on Nov. 20

Jennie’s Boxcar is throwing an all-day 7-year anniversary celebration on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at 545 12th Ave, East Moline, IL 61244.

They’ll have:

Door prizes throughout the day

throughout the day $7 Margaritas

$2 off Pork Belly Tacos

$7 Batangas

Music Bingo from 7–9 PM

If you’re looking for a fun local spot to grab food, drinks, and play a game night with friends, this is a good one to put on your calendar.