Elk Creek Road is closed between Turnpike Road and Kelso Road because a tree is down with power lines on it. The East Meredith Fire Dept and town highway crews cannot move the tree until the power company arrives, and there are many other limbs, trees, and low-hanging wires in the area. Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling in this area on 2026-11-13.

This content is adapted from materials provided by East Meredith Fire Dept