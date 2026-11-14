🚧 Water main break affecting Giants Neck area

The Town of East Lyme Water & Sewer Department is fixing a water main break on South Edgewood Road in Giants Neck. Crews are on-site now, working to isolate and repair the problem.

Homes and businesses in the surrounding area may have no water or low water pressure while repairs are underway.

When service comes back, you might see discolored water. The town says this is normal and should clear after you run your cold water for a few minutes.

For updates or questions, contact the Water & Sewer Department.

The town apologizes for the inconvenience and is working to restore normal service as quickly and safely as possible.