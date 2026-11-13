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🏥 East Lyme CT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $80K+
East Lyme and nearby Niantic have a nice mix of state, hospital, and home health roles right now. Good options here if you want steady hours, strong benefits, or more flexible field work.
Psychologist (Clinical) – York Correctional Institution
- Employer: State of Connecticut, Department of Correction
- Location: East Lyme, CT (York Correctional Institution)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours, first shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead clinical care for women in a correctional setting as part of a multidisciplinary behavioral health team. Role includes psychological testing, individual and group therapy, behavior management, and clinical supervision of staff and trainees. Comes with state benefits, pension, 13 paid holidays, and professional development, plus eligibility for a hazardous duty pension and potential student loan forgiveness.
Note: Also posted here with the same details: Psychologist (Clinical) – State of Connecticut
Vascular Technologist (RVT) – Vascular Surgery
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
- Location: Niantic, CT (11 Industrial Park Rd, travel across east region offices)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays
- Salary: Not listed
Work with one of CT’s largest medical groups doing full-scope vascular imaging (carotid, peripheral arterial, venous, visceral) and assisting with vein procedures like endovenous laser ablation. RVT or RVS is required; 5+ years’ experience preferred. Expect travel between regional offices and a focus on quality imaging, QA, and maintaining lab accreditation.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)
- Location: East Lyme, CT (home visits from Old Saybrook to Mystic)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours
- Pay Structure: Pay-per-visit
- Estimated Annual Pay Range: $58,300 – $80,300 (about $37–$52 per visit/unit)
Provide one-on-one skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, following RN-directed care plans. You’ll educate patients and families, document visits, and coordinate with physicians and the clinical manager. Requires an active LPN license, 2+ years clinical experience, CPR, and reliable transportation. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and skimming the full posting—often there’s flexibility in schedule, start date, or exact territory.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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