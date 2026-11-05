🏥 East Lyme, CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

East Lyme’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in‑home care to mental health and traveling clinical work. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local (or nearby) and keep building your career.

Employer: Personal Care Services

Personal Care Services Location: East Lyme, CT (in‑person, home/care settings)

(in‑person, home/care settings) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), mileage reimbursement, paid orientation, paid sick time

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, and getting around. Good fit if you have home care or senior care experience and want steady hours plus mileage pay for driving between clients.

Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services

Location: East Lyme / Niantic, CT (Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living facilities)

(Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living facilities) Type: Full-time or Part-time (flexible scheduling)

(flexible scheduling) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Comprehensive benefits, 401(k) matching, health/dental/vision, malpractice coverage, PTO, AI scribe for notes

In-person psychotherapy with older adults in nursing homes and assisted living communities. Great if you’re a fully licensed Psychologist, LCSW, LMHC, or LMFT who wants private-practice style autonomy, steady referrals, and less paperwork thanks to an AI scribe.

Employer: New Jersey Respiratory Associates Inc

Location: Niantic, CT area (travel to multiple CT facilities)

(travel to multiple CT facilities) Type: Full-time (day shift; hours based on facility needs)

Full-time (day shift; hours based on facility needs) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Travel allowances, flexible schedule, professional development

Mobile respiratory therapist position where you visit different hospitals, clinics, and home care sites across Connecticut. Ideal if you’re a CRT or RRT with a CT license who likes variety, doesn’t mind driving, and wants to work with a wide range of patients and equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in East Lyme and Niantic tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.