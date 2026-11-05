🏥 East Longmeadow Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

East Longmeadow has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from travel therapy to long‑term care and eye care. If you’re in the medical field and want steady hours or a change of pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: East Longmeadow, MA

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8‑hour day shifts , 13‑week assignment

, , , Pay: $2,318 per week (plus tax‑free stipend TBD)

This is a travel Physical Therapist role with a set daytime schedule and strong weekly pay. Anders Group offers day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and other traveler perks.

Employer: Vantage Care – Chestnut Hill of East Longmeadow

Location: East Longmeadow, MA (Greater Springfield area)

(Greater Springfield area) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem

Setting: 135‑bed long‑term care and rehab facility

Evening (3p–11p) shifts with weekday and weekend options and a new wage scale based on experience. Offers medical/dental/vision, PTO/holidays, and flexible schedules for both LPNs and RNs.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: East Longmeadow, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$170,000/year, based on experience and schedule

Full‑scope optometry in a modern office with latest vision tech and a steady patient base. Includes competitive salary, bonus plan, sign‑on bonus, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.