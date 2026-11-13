Healthcare is busy in East Liverpool, OH, and the local hospital system is hiring across several roles. If you want steady work in a clinical setting, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: East Liverpool City Hospital

East Liverpool City Hospital Location: East Liverpool, OH

Type: Full-time , 12-hour variable shifts

, 12-hour Salary: Not listed

Work in the Intensive Care Unit at an award-winning community hospital serving the tristate area. You’ll provide direct critical care, coordinate with physicians on changing patient conditions, and guide other nursing staff in a busy 24/7 setting.

Employer: East Liverpool City Hospital / River Valley Physicians

East Liverpool City Hospital / River Valley Physicians Location: East Liverpool, OH

Type: Full-time , day shift

, Salary: Not listed

Support a family medicine clinic with patient care, scheduling, and chart management. Good fit if you have strong people skills, basic clinical experience, and want steady daytime hours in an outpatient setting.

Employer: East Liverpool City Hospital / River Valley Physicians

East Liverpool City Hospital / River Valley Physicians Location: East Liverpool, OH

Type: Full-time , 11am–11pm

, Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Full-time Advanced Practice Provider role covering emergency medicine in a hospital with about 23,000 ED visits a year. You’ll work with physician support, use your prior ED experience, and get a full benefits package including medical malpractice with tail coverage.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.