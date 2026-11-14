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East Lansing
🔧 East Lansing Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
East Lansing has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces looking sharp. If you enjoy being on your feet and working outdoors or in busy public areas, these roles are worth a look.
Trainee Landscape Gardener – Michigan State University
- Employer: Michigan State University – Landscape Services
- Location: East Lansing, MI (on campus)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $23.21–$24.43/hour after probation
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm or 6:00am–2:30pm, plus after-hours, weekends, holidays as needed
- Highlights: Hands-on work caring for trees, shrubs, flowers, turf, and beds across MSU’s campus, plus snow removal and football tailgate cleanup. Comes with free comprehensive health care for you and your family, 10% retirement contribution, and generous sick, vacation, personal, and holiday time. Requires landscape and commercial snow experience, a Michigan pesticide applicator certification, and comfort working in all weather with heavy lifting.
Lobby Attendant (PM) – Graduate by Hilton East Lansing
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Graduate East Lansing, East Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time, PM shift
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Highlights: Keep the lobby, hallways, elevators, and public restrooms clean and welcoming, with some guest room support as needed. Offers Daily Pay, multiple health and life insurance options, 401(k) with company match, PTO, holiday pay, paid parental leave, telemedicine and virtual mental health from day one, and various employee discounts.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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