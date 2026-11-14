East Lansing has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces looking sharp. If you enjoy being on your feet and working outdoors or in busy public areas, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Michigan State University – Landscape Services

Michigan State University – Landscape Services Location: East Lansing, MI (on campus)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $23.21–$24.43/hour after probation

after probation Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm or 6:00am–2:30pm , plus after-hours, weekends, holidays as needed

, plus as needed Highlights: Hands-on work caring for trees, shrubs, flowers, turf, and beds across MSU’s campus, plus snow removal and football tailgate cleanup. Comes with free comprehensive health care for you and your family, 10% retirement contribution, and generous sick, vacation, personal, and holiday time. Requires landscape and commercial snow experience, a Michigan pesticide applicator certification, and comfort working in all weather with heavy lifting.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Graduate East Lansing, East Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time, PM shift

Pay: $16.00/hour

Highlights: Keep the lobby, hallways, elevators, and public restrooms clean and welcoming, with some guest room support as needed. Offers Daily Pay, multiple health and life insurance options, 401(k) with company match, PTO, holiday pay, paid parental leave, telemedicine and virtual mental health from day one, and various employee discounts.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.