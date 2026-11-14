Fans heading to Spartan Stadium on 2026-11-14 are urged to dress warmly, review the bag policy, and follow MSU tailgate fire rules, with parking lots opening at 7:00 a.m. and no early arrivals or lining up allowed. Attendees can text SPARTANFB26 to 888777 for game day updates and should be prepared for possible pyrotechnics, flashing lights, and loud noises during the event. Full game day details are available at msuspartans.com/gameday.

This content is adapted from materials provided by MSU Police and Public Safety