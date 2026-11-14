East Lansing has some solid options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are a few local roles where your sales skills can really pay off.

Employer: Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports Location: East Lansing, MI (on-site at MSU sports properties)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role sells sponsorships tied to Michigan State University athletics, pitching and closing deals with local, regional, and national brands. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of sponsorship sales, love college sports, and don’t mind nights/weekends on game days.

Employer: First National Bank of America

Location: East Lansing, MI (fully on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + commission (exact amount not listed)

You’ll work warm leads from an in-house marketing team and offer niche mortgage products in all 50 states. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, discounted childcare, and more, ideal if you already know the mortgage process and like helping people through big money decisions.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Location: East Lansing, MI + nearby communities

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7am start

Salary: $53,000–$66,000 + monthly sales incentive

You’ll manage and grow beverage sales with bars, restaurants, and foodservice accounts, making sure displays, promos, and product rotation all look sharp. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and education reimbursement if you like being out in the field and building local relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.