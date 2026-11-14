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East Lansing
📣 East Lansing Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
East Lansing has some solid options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are a few local roles where your sales skills can really pay off.
Account Executive, Sponsorship Sales (Michigan State University)
- Employer: Playfly Sports
- Location: East Lansing, MI (on-site at MSU sports properties)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role sells sponsorships tied to Michigan State University athletics, pitching and closing deals with local, regional, and national brands. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of sponsorship sales, love college sports, and don’t mind nights/weekends on game days.
Retail Loan Officer
- Employer: First National Bank of America
- Location: East Lansing, MI (fully on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary + commission (exact amount not listed)
You’ll work warm leads from an in-house marketing team and offer niche mortgage products in all 50 states. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, discounted childcare, and more, ideal if you already know the mortgage process and like helping people through big money decisions.
Account Manager, On Premise
- Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
- Location: East Lansing, MI + nearby communities
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7am start
- Salary: $53,000–$66,000 + monthly sales incentive
You’ll manage and grow beverage sales with bars, restaurants, and foodservice accounts, making sure displays, promos, and product rotation all look sharp. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and education reimbursement if you like being out in the field and building local relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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