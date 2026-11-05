Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
East Lansing

Veterans Day wreath ceremony in East Lansing

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29l0Ya_1Gp714dW00

A Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at the main entry grounds of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, and all community members are invited to attend. Read more: https://t.co/hkkTVU6SSd

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of East Lansing

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments