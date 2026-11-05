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East Lansing
Veterans Day wreath ceremony in East Lansing
3 days ago
A Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at the main entry grounds of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, and all community members are invited to attend. Read more: https://t.co/hkkTVU6SSd
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of East Lansing
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