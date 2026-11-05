🏥 East Lansing Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $75K+ Pay

East Lansing’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on therapy to group home nursing. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep growing your skills.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: East Lansing, MI (center-based)

(center-based) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$20/hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism, following behavior plans created by a BCBA. No prior experience needed—paid training, a clear career path in behavioral health, retail discounts, mental health support, and early wage access are all included.

Employer: Central State Community Services, Inc.

Location: East Lansing, MI (group home setting)

(group home setting) Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you’re a Licensed Practical Nurse who likes steady, routine care. You’ll oversee medical services for group home residents—meds, appointments, documentation, and some direct personal care—while working closely with a lead LPN and support staff.

Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation

Location: 715 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Schedule: Monday–Friday, between 7am–6pm

Monday–Friday, between Salary: $75,000–$85,000 (DOE)

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on + $350/month in uncapped student debt relief

Outpatient PT role with ortho, vestibular, concussion, and sports medicine cases. Comes with strong mentorship, CEUs with paid national certs, generous PTO, full health benefits, 401(k) match, and a clinical advancement program.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.