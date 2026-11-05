📣 East Lansing Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

East Lansing’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from techy engineering sales to community-focused senior living and insurance. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: East Lansing, MI (onsite)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000/year + commission

Application deadline: Nov 16, 2026

Lead new business for a specialized testing lab focused on electric powertrain and drivetrain projects across automotive, aerospace, marine, rail, and more. This is a high-travel, high-impact role where you manage long, complex sales cycles and work closely with engineers to close big, technical deals.

Employer: Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village

Location: East Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of a resort-style senior living community, building referral relationships with doctors, rehab centers, and hospitals. You’ll handle outreach, tours, events, and marketing materials while enjoying medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and pay-on-demand in a very people-centered setting.

Employer: CLEAResult

Location: East Lansing, MI (supports Michigan; based in Kent County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $67,000/year (target compensation)

Work on commercial energy efficiency rebate programs, helping businesses tap into utility incentives and save energy. This role is a good fit if you like relationship-building, using a CRM, and being part of the clean energy transition while managing a book of business.

Employer: Farmers District 40 (multiple local agencies)

Location: Lansing / East Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Compensation range: $50,000 – $80,000 (base + bonuses/commission)

Perfect if you’re new to sales or insurance and want strong training plus growth. You’ll learn to prospect, quote, and service policies with support from local agents, with a clear path toward higher commissions and even potential agency leadership or ownership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while interviews are in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.