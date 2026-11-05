🍽️ East Lansing Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

East Lansing’s food scene is busy, from campus dining halls to new downtown spots. If you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Michigan State University – Culinary Services

Michigan State University – Culinary Services Location: Brody Hall, East Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Bidding eligibility ends November 10, 2026 at 11:55 p.m.

Join a large, busy campus kitchen cooking a wide range of menu items for MSU students. This role comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and employee discounts, plus a set schedule: Sun & Wed–Sat, 1:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Employer: Sushiya

Location: Downtown East Lansing, MI (across from MSU)

Type: Part-time or Full-time (up to ~35 hrs/week listed)

Part-time or Full-time (up to ~35 hrs/week listed) Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour

Work in a small, family-owned restaurant right by campus. Night shifts only, with an employee meal every shift, employee discount, and flexible schedule—good fit if you want steady hours but a smaller team vibe.

Employer: The Morning Post

Location: East Lansing, MI

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $16.00–$24.00 per hour

Help run a clean, organized line while turning out consistent plates. This role focuses on recipe-following, food safety, and teamwork, with an employee discount and flexible schedule for in-person work.

Employer: Sidebar

Location: East Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Pay: $20.00–$27.00 per hour

Cook under a chef with Michelin and James Beard–level background at a restaurant aiming to be one of the area’s top dining spots. Expect a fast-paced, high-standard kitchen, employee discount, paid training, referral program, and possible relocation assistance.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.