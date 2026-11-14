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Dear Savvy Senior,

My 78-year-old father has lived alone since my mother passed away two years ago. He insists he’s fine, but I can tell he spends most of his time by himself and seems increasingly lonely and withdrawn. What can I do to help him, and are there any resources that could support him?

–Worried Son

Dear Worried,

You’re right to pay attention to this. The loss of a spouse often leads to increased isolation in older adults, even when they insist they’re fine. But long stretches without meaningful contact can take a real toll on both emotional and physical health.

Public health research shows that about 1 in 3 adults age 50 and older reports feeling lonely at times, and those who live alone are at higher risk for social isolation. But loneliness isn’t always easy to spot, especially in older adults who live alone.

The good news is there are practical ways to help your father reconnect, along with programs and services designed specifically for older adults living alone.

What you can do

Focus less on big changes and more on steady, predictable contact. A short call every few days, a standing weekly meal or coffee, or a regular shared errand gives him something to count on. Consistency matters more than length or intensity.

Even if you’re not especially close, or don’t live nearby, steady contact can still make a difference. Technology can help bridge the distance through simple routines like weekly video calls, text check-ins, shared family schedules, or photo threads. The goal isn’t constant communication, but fewer long stretches where isolation can quietly take hold.

It also helps to widen his circle in practical ways. Siblings, grandchildren, neighbors and longtime friends can all play a role. Even brief calls, occasional visits or shared meals can slowly rebuild connection. Familiarity and repetition matter more than effort or duration.

Encourage activity

Staying active can help reduce isolation. Many communities offer exercise classes, hobby groups, church activities, volunteer opportunities and lifelong learning programs. The best fit depends on personality and whether your father prefers group settings or smaller, low-key interactions.

If transportation is a challenge, helping arrange rides or connecting him with local services can make participation more realistic. Just as important is a sense of purpose. Volunteering, gardening, pet care, time with grandchildren, helping neighbors, or mentoring others can all add structure, meaning and a reason to stay engaged.

Available programs

There are several well-established programs that can help reduce isolation among older adults.

A good place to start is the Eldercare Locator at 800-677-1116 or eldercare.acl.gov, which connects families to local Area Agencies on Aging that can help arrange services like meals, transportation, home visits and social programs.

Meals on Wheels America delivers home meals and often includes brief daily check-ins from volunteers, offering both nutrition and a bit of regular human contact.

AmeriCorps Seniors runs the Senior Companion Program, where trained volunteers provide regular visits, conversation and light assistance, depending on what’s available locally.

For phone-based connection, the Institute on Aging Friendship Line offers 24/7 support and scheduled check-in calls for older adults living alone, while DOROT Caring Calls pairs seniors with volunteers for weekly conversations based on shared interests.

Local senior centers are also a strong resource, offering meals, classes, group activities and transportation in many communities. Libraries, churches and community organizations can provide additional low-pressure ways to stay connected.

Signs to watch

Loneliness can overlap with depression. If you notice changes such as poor sleep, loss of interest in usual activities, irritability, confusion or neglect of personal care, it may be time to involve his doctor. These issues are common and treatable.

In the end, the goal is simply to help your father stay connected and reduce isolation. Start small, stay consistent, and those simple touchpoints can add up to a more connected and meaningful daily life.

Send your questions or comments to questions@savvysenior.org, or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.

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