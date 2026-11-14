Cooper Abbott (12), of Arizona, competes in an EnduroCross race. | Courtesy Jack Jaxson, AMA EnduroCross.

IDAHO FALLS – The Mountain America Center has a bit of a different look this weekend.

A little dirtier.

A little louder.

No ice, just an oval dirt track with jumps, piles of large rocks, and some random logs.

With 16 high-flying motivated riders, the end result is likely to be a lot of chaos.

“It’s carnage everywhere,” said Cooper Abbott, a pro dirt bike racer, describing the AMA EnduroCross racing series that’s taking over the Spud Kings’ home this weekend.

Cooper Abbott poses for a picture as the dirt track at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls is being completed. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

The AMA EnduroCross Championship series concludes its season at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, with a series champion being crowned. The racing started Friday, and the last rounds take place at 7 p.m. Saturday. (Get information on tickets here.)

It’s arguably one of the most entertaining events inside the MAC, if not the loudest.

Abbott, a 28-year-old from Arizona, said he has been racing since 2013. He’s currently in position to challenge for the title, but admits he’ll need some help to overtake the current leaders.

Entering Friday’s competition, Jonny Walker, of Great Britain, and Trystan Hart, of British Columbia, were in first and second place with 91 and 90 points, respectively.

While the goal is always to get on the podium and make money as a professional rider, Abbott said the adrenaline and competitive nature of racing have made it his passion and keep him going year after year.

Cooper Abbott crosses the finish line of a recent race. | Jack Jaxson, AMA Endurocross.

Racing is also a family trait. Abbott’s father was a professional dirt bike rider and now announces EnduroCross races. Abbott’s wife travels with him, he said, and his best friend is his mechanic. His grandfather also attends races.

But none of that is the reason he rides.

Growing up, Abbott said he enjoyed “ball and stick” sports and wanted to pursue basketball.

“I didn’t have any plans to ride professionally at that time,” he said. “I just rode because I enjoyed it. … I think that’s the best way, and why I enjoy it and love it.

“I was fortunate enough to go professional with it, but it was more that I just loved the sport and I loved riding dirt bikes, and it’s taken me to this point,” he said.

At 28, Abbott has plenty of experience on the racing circuit. Racers range in age from 14 to their late-30s and come from across the country. There are also international riders, which makes every competition fierce.

Riders battle for position during a race. | Jack Jaxson, AMA Endurocross.

Abbott’s also raced in the European circuit, but notes that the life of a professional rider — who relies on sponsorships and a sport that is fully based on results — can be challenging.

“I travel quite a bit, but it’s more of a job than people realize,” he said. “It’s definitely cool, and I’m fortunate to be able to do it, but it’s a lot more work than people understand.

“The weeks are way harder than the races. The weekends are the easy part. … Not a lot of guys make a longtime, full career out of this.”

There’s also a physical toll.

Abbott wrecked during a competition in Reno, Nevada, last year, flying over the front of his handlebars on a jump.

“Knocked myself out cold,” he said. “Messed up back, bruised up, and a concussion. It’s a brutal sport for sure.”

A rider navigates over logs during a recent race. | Jack Jaxson, AMA Endurocross.

So, why does he do it?

“I just got hooked,” Abbot said, “and I plan to do it as long as I can.”

For information on how you can watch Abbot and his fellow EnduroCross riders race this weekend in Idaho Falls, visit endurocross.com/events/2026-rd6.

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