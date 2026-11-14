Idaho Falls Police are investigating after Crispy Cones was burglarized early Saturday morning. | Courtesy Crispy Cones

IDAHO FALLS — An investigation is underway after someone broke into Crispy Cones early Saturday morning and stole a cash register.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the store at 3512 S. 25th East in Idaho Falls.

Surveillance video obtained by EastIdahoNews.com shows a person wearing a hoodie walking quickly out the back door of the ice cream store while holding the cash register.

The owner of Crispy Cones discovered that the thief had broken into an exterior key box and used the key to enter the shop. The cash register was worth about $1,200 itself, and about $300 cash was in the drawer.

The thief caused several hundred dollars in damage, according to the shop owner.

Despite the theft, Crispy Cones plans to open for business on Saturday.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-529-1200.

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