Stratton Daniel Bair, Jaiden M. Dominguez | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS — Two men are in custody after deputies say a handgun was fired in a residential neighborhood, sending bullets through a home and damaging a vehicle and motorcycle.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 11 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of North Contor Avenue after residents reported hearing gunshots and discovering bullet holes in their home, according to a news release.

Deputies found several shell casings in front of the residence and damage to the home, a vehicle and a motorcycle.

While investigating, deputies received a separate report of a burglary in progress at a nearby home on North Adam Drive. A deputy located 19-year-old Stratton Daniel Bair attempting to enter a residence.

Authorities say Bair was intoxicated and had a handgun and a vaping device containing THC. He initially denied firing the weapon but later admitted to shooting it into the air, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also located 21-year-old Jaiden M. Dominguez, who was reportedly intoxicated and walking in the area. He was detained and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of pedestrian under the influence.

Investigators say they matched shell casings found at the scene to ammunition remaining in the handgun recovered from Bair.

A search warrant was obtained for a vehicle belonging to Bair. Deputies say they found additional matching ammunition, a holster designed for the handgun and drug paraphernalia.

When deputies informed Bair he was under arrest, he allegedly offered them $1,000 to let him go. Authorities say Bair acknowledged he was attempting to bribe the deputies, according to the news release.

Bair was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of unlawful discharging of a firearm at a dwelling and attempted bribery. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm while under the influence, attempted unlawful entry and possession of marijuana.

During transport to the jail, Bair allegedly made several verbal threats to kill the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says investigators have not identified a motive or any connection between the suspects and the people living at the home.

Although no injuries have been reported, deputies say multiple bullets passed through walls and living spaces in the home, traveling dangerously close to people inside.

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