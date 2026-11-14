The giant Christmas tree on the Idaho Central Credit Union campus in Chubbuck comes to life in a dazzling display of lights Friday evening during the kickoff of the “Light the World” holiday giving campaign. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

CHUBBUCK — The holiday season got off to a sparkling start Friday evening as hundreds of community members gathered on the Idaho Central Credit Union’s Chubbuck campus for an evening of lights, music and giving.

The festive celebration marked the kickoff of the Pocatello Giving Machine Initiative, part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ annual “Light the World” Christmas campaign, which encourages charitable giving and service throughout the holiday season.

Four Giving Machines are now open at ICCU headquarters in Chubbuck through Nov. 29, giving community members a chance to donate directly to nonprofit organizations of their choice. The machines will then travel to Rexburg and Idaho Falls, spreading the spirit of giving throughout eastern Idaho.

RELATED | Giving Machines, tree lighting to kick off holiday season in Chubbuck

Festivities included a Parade of Charities, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a joint proclamation signed by mayors from 13 local communities encouraging residents to give back. One of the evening’s highlights was the much-anticipated countdown to the lighting of the giant Christmas tree.

Speakers included ICCU CEO Brenda Worrell and Elder David J. Pickett, an Area Seventy of the church.

A children’s choir performed “This Little Light of Mine” before the countdown to light ICCU’s towering Christmas tree. Entertainment also included the Lava Flow Fire Dancers and “America’s Got Talent” alumna Evie Clair.

This year’s Giving Machine initiative benefits five local charities:

Family Services Alliance

Pocatello Free Clinic

School District 25 Education Foundation

The Idaho Foodbank

United Way of Southeastern Idaho

It will also benefit two global organizations: Days for Girls International and Mentors International.

For more information go to Giving Machine East Idaho

Check out the photos below from Friday night’s celebration.

The illuminated “Light the World” sign shines brightly on the Idaho Central Credit Union campus in Chubbuck during Friday evening’s festive kickoff of the holiday giving campaign. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Hundreds of community members gather on the Idaho Central Credit Union campus in Chubbuck on Friday evening to enjoy the lights, music and festivities celebrating the kickoff of the “Light the World” holiday giving campaign. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Children gather in anticipation on the Idaho Central Credit Union campus in Chubbuck on Friday evening, eagerly awaiting the countdown to the lighting of the giant Christmas tree during the “Light the World” celebration. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Families stroll around the beautifully illuminated Christmas tree on the Idaho Central Credit Union campus in Chubbuck on Friday evening, taking in the festive sights during the “Light the World” holiday celebration. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Mayors from 13 surrounding communities sign a joint proclamation encouraging service and charitable giving during Friday evening’s “Light the World” celebration at the Idaho Central Credit Union campus in Chubbuck. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Representatives of participating charities take part in the Parade of Charities during Friday evening’s “Light the World” celebration at the Idaho Central Credit Union campus in Chubbuck, highlighting organizations that benefit from the holiday giving initiative. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

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