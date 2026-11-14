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PHOTO GALLERY: ‘Light the World’ kickoff brings holiday cheer and giving spirit to Pocatello
By Lisa Lete,2 days ago
CHUBBUCK — The holiday season got off to a sparkling start Friday evening as hundreds of community members gathered on the Idaho Central Credit Union’s Chubbuck campus for an evening of lights, music and giving.
The festive celebration marked the kickoff of the Pocatello Giving Machine Initiative, part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ annual “Light the World” Christmas campaign, which encourages charitable giving and service throughout the holiday season.
Four Giving Machines are now open at ICCU headquarters in Chubbuck through Nov. 29, giving community members a chance to donate directly to nonprofit organizations of their choice. The machines will then travel to Rexburg and Idaho Falls, spreading the spirit of giving throughout eastern Idaho.
RELATED | Giving Machines, tree lighting to kick off holiday season in Chubbuck
Festivities included a Parade of Charities, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a joint proclamation signed by mayors from 13 local communities encouraging residents to give back. One of the evening’s highlights was the much-anticipated countdown to the lighting of the giant Christmas tree.
Speakers included ICCU CEO Brenda Worrell and Elder David J. Pickett, an Area Seventy of the church.
A children’s choir performed “This Little Light of Mine” before the countdown to light ICCU’s towering Christmas tree. Entertainment also included the Lava Flow Fire Dancers and “America’s Got Talent” alumna Evie Clair.
This year’s Giving Machine initiative benefits five local charities:
Family Services Alliance
Pocatello Free Clinic
School District 25 Education Foundation
The Idaho Foodbank
United Way of Southeastern Idaho
It will also benefit two global organizations: Days for Girls International and Mentors International.
For more information go to Giving Machine East Idaho
Check out the photos below from Friday night’s celebration.
The post PHOTO GALLERY: ‘Light the World’ kickoff brings holiday cheer and giving spirit to Pocatello appeared first on East Idaho News.