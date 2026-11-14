French onion soup perfect for fall

French onion soup | Southern Plate

This easy, restaurant-style French onion soup delivers rich, savory flavor and is topped with some toasty bread and gooey mozzarella. It’s simple enough for a weeknight in, but fancy enough for a dinner party. Trust me, you’ll be sippin’ every last drop!

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter 1/2 of a stick

2 cups sweet yellow onions diced

1 teaspoon dried basil, optional

1 package au jus gravy mix

3 cups water

4 slices of baguette bread toasted

1 cup shredded mozzarella

Instructions

In a medium saucepot, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring often, until they are caramelized and lightly browned, about 20 minutes. If you’d like, stir in dried basil and cook a minute or two more.

In a measuring cup, add 1 cup of cold water and a packet of gravy mix. Stir vigorously with a fork until well combined and smooth. Pour into the pot along with the remaining 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil while stirring often.

Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer for about five minutes. Serve immediately or follow instructions below if you’d like to serve it restaurant style.

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