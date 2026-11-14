REXBURG — A local Secret Santa is spreading holiday cheer across eastern Idaho, giving away $1 million to people who deserve a little extra magic this Christmas.

In 2022, Paula was diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma and endured chemotherapy, radiation, and a thoracotomy in 2023 to remove residual cancer from her right lung. After enjoying a couple of cancer-free years, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of this year. This latest battle and its treatments have been especially difficult on her, both physically and emotionally.

But if you met Paula, you might never know just how much she has been through. She rarely focuses on herself or her own struggles. Instead, she leads with gratitude, humor, and an unwavering positive attitude.

She crochets baby blankets and beanies to donate to the NICU, makes little animals and charms to give to strangers, and looks for opportunities to serve and uplift others however she can within her capacity. She never seeks recognition or expects anything in return. It’s simply who she is.

She has plenty of her own needs, but rarely makes them known. She’s resourceful and makes the most of what she has. She quietly finds ways to make what she has work and goes without a lot.

Chemotherapy has taken a significant toll on Paula’s strength, particularly in her arms and legs. Unfortunately, her furniture at home is not suited to her current needs. She has an older, well-worn recliner that was already heavily used when she received it. Getting in and out of it has become increasingly difficult. Plus, her mattress is worn and uncomfortable, making it hard to sleep.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Paula a visit with an early Christmas present. Check out the video in the player above!

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